Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Transformed Into a Beast In Goblin Work Garage Modification

Royal Enfield has a unique cult following among bike lovers. Be it the retro style Classic 350 or the more modern looking Continental GT 650, bike lovers just cannot stop showering their love on these machines. While customers love these bike in their original way and form, there's also a huge market for the modified version of these two-wheelers. We often come across modifications of these bikes that make us go wow in amazement, but this new version of Continental GT 650 by Goblin Work Garage is something on another level.

Goblin Work Garage, which is a popular TV show, exhibits several motorcycle modifications works and one of their latest style was this thoroughbred racerbased on RE Continental GT 650. The bike gets a complete look makeover and looks like a beast in this version. According to Cartoq.com , the modification works starts off with a complete teardown of GT 650 and the original look was replaced with a custom-made body kit that sits perfectly on the bike. The modifiers use carbon fibre in the design of the bike and the fuel tank gets a new look with a race lift cap. The new mono-shock rear suspension for the bike replaced the original twin shock absorbers that come from the company. This modified GT 650 has Ohlins suspension for both front and back.

The bike gets a new GP style quick-release axle. The regular clutches have been replaced with a hydraulic clutch and the braking duties are now done by nickel-plated Brembo race callipers with Galfer discs, Venhill lines and a Magura front master cylinder.

The bike gets a new clip-on handlebar along with revamped instrument cluster, new LED headlamp and turn indicators. The frame design at the back of the bike gets tweaked to accommodate a wider wheelbase. The wheels on the machine are carbon fibre units.

The changes just haven’t been cosmetic, and this modified Continental GT 650 got treated to a 750-cc big bore kit and a new exhaust system. The modifications are sure to increases the power of the bike but the magnitude of it is not known yet. The main idea behind this modification of GT- 650 was to make it into a lighter, faster and more fun to ride machine and the pictures suggest that Goblin Work Garage has turned the idea into a reality.

