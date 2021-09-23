Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup Announced, India's First Retro Format Track Racing

Royal Enfield, the world’s oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production with over 120 years history has announced the debut of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2021. With this retro track-racing initiative, Royal Enfield has entered Track Racing for the very first time. Post the Continental GT Cup 2021 finale, Royal Enfield will also introduce track schools in India to provide easy and professional training access to learn motorcycle racing.

For this new racing format, Royal Enfield has partnered with JK Tyre Motorsports and the race will be organized under the aegis of Federation of Motorsports Club of India (FMSCI). The Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup will debut at the JK National Racing Championship 2021, and will have four rounds starting October 2021, culminating in January, 2022.

The Continental GT was the first factory built, production cafe racer inspired by the British road-racing and cafe-to-cafe racing culture of the 1960s. The original Continental GT 250 was launched in 1964 and was quickly lauded as ‘Britain’s Fastest 250’. Starting with the 250 of the 1960s and continuing through the GT 535 of 2014 to the GT 650 twin of today, the Royal Enfield Continental GT has remained the quintessential cafe racer.

In the recent years, the Continental GT 650 has proved its mettle in the pursuit of speed In 2018, Cayla Rivas set a new land speed record of 157 mph at the Bonneville Salt Flats on her specially tuned and modified Continental GT 650. The Nought Tea GT 650 was victorious in the 2019 Bike Shed Festival Cafe Racer Cup, with first and second places won by Royal Enfield riders Paul Young and Curtis Wright. Paul also won the Wheels and Waves Punks Peak sprint on the Sinroja Continental GT 650 and Curtis took second place riding the same GT at Glemseck 101.

The GT-R650 gets a stiffer race-tuned suspension, both front and rear, for enhanced handling at higher speeds. Lowered race clip-on handlebars have been added along with rear-set footpegs for a race tuck, enhancing rider aerodynamics and enabling higher lean angles. The GT-R650 has been made lighter by 24 kgs by keeping only the essentials required for racing.

The stock exhaust has been replaced with a bespoke stainless steel full system exhaust that is tuned to give 12% more power. The motorcycle will come with a specially designed fairing and belly pan that provides greater aerodynamics and gives the GT-R650 its retro racer look. The motorcycle will be equipped with soft compound race tyres by JK Tyres to ensure enhanced grip & braking.

Registration process for the Continental GT Cup will be live till September 30, 2021. From the registered participants, 100 eligible riders will make it to the Rider Selection Programme at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore from October 18 to 19, 2021, where the 18 fastest riders will be shortlisted. They will then battle it out for the Continental GT Cup for a total of 4 rounds at the JK NRC, with the first 3 being held in October, November, and December at the Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore, followed by the Grand Finale in January 2022 at the Buddh International Circuit, Noida.

