Royal Enfield Continental GT, Interceptor 650 Twins to Launch on 26th September, Delivers Mileage of 25.5Kmpl
We are test riding the motorcycle duo in California ahead of the launch on 26th September, 2018 at 7.00 AM IST.
Royal Enfield 650 Twins. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)
Royal Enfield has finally announced the launch dates of the highly anticipated Continental GT and Interceptor 650 Twins on 26th September, 2018 at 7.00 AM IST. The launch will take place in California, where the global media ride is happening right now and News18.com will be riding the newest and biggest motorcycle duo from the house of Royal Enfield.
The Royal Enfield 650 Twins are powered by the biggest and most powerful engine built by the Indian motorcycle manufacturer after becoming an Indian brand. The 648 cc engine is capable to produce 47 horsepower and 52 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The duo is said to have a mileage of 25.5 kmpl as per World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC).
Royal Enfield Continental 650. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)
Both the motorcycles will have ByBre (by Brembo) twin piston callipers on disc brakes on both the wheels, dual channel ABS, a 130 section rear tyre, 36 spoke aluminum alloy rims, slipper clutch, a kerb weight of 202 kg, ground clearance of 174 mm, and a steel tubular frame.
Both the Continental GT 650 and the Interceptor INT 650 will be available in a variety of colorways and two distinct styles - Standard and Retro Custom. While the Standard range of colorways take inspiration from the motorcycles of the 50’s and 60’s, the Retro Custom range is a bolder version of graphics and colors.
