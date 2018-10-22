English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Royal Enfield Continental GT Modified by Thailand Based Customizer Looks Classy

A Thailand based motorcycle modification house has created a custom Royal Enfield Continental GT, using the 535 Continental GT as the base bike.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:October 22, 2018, 4:58 PM IST
Modified Royal Enfield Continental GT. (Image: OK Easy Shop
Royal Enfield recently launched the much awaited 650 Twins – the Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 for the Americas. However, before the 650 came into existence, the first Continental GT for the Indian brand was a 535 cc product, that was not as successful as other Enfield products, but it sure looked good, with a Café Racer inspired design.

A Thailand based motorcycle modification house called OK Easy Shop has created a custom Royal Enfield Continental GT, using the 535 Continental GT as the base bike, and retaining the Café Racer inspired design, but taking it to a whole new level.

The customized GT gets matte grey paint. (Image: OK Easy Shop) The customized GT gets matte grey paint. (Image: OK Easy Shop)

The customized Royal Enfield Continental GT gets a sporty design, which features a sporty and custom fuel tank, a redesigned headlight and rear cowl. The bike also gets new front suspension, spoke wheels with black rims and Dunlop Sportmax performance tyres.

The bike has a matte grey finish with a white stripe on the fuel tank and the front end gets upside down forks with gold finish. The rear features aftermarket twin gas shock absorbers. There’s a single-pod instrument cluster with digital inset and aggressive riding position thanks to lowered clip-on handlebars.

The engine is a stock 535cc single cylinder unit punching out 29.1 bhp of power at 5,100 rpm and 44 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. However the dual exhausts get heat wrap and end with twin megaphone exhausts.
