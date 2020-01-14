Take the pledge to vote

Royal Enfield Discontinues Sale of Bullet 500 and Thunderbird 500 in India

The Royal Enfield Classic 500 is the only 500 series model that is still available for purchase on the website.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 14, 2020, 3:07 PM IST
Royal Enfield Discontinues Sale of Bullet 500 and Thunderbird 500 in India
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Amid the reports of falling sales of the 500 cc models, Royal Enfield has taken down the Bullet 500 and Thunderbird 500 from the online booking page on its website. The Classic 500 is the only 500 series model that is available for purchase. As per reports, the 350 cc range of motorcycles is doing well in terms of sale. Besides, the new 650 cc range, which was launched in November 2018, have been accounting for a decent share of sales. The company has recently introduced the new BS-VI Classic 350 at a price of Rs 1.65 lakh (ex-showroom) in the domestic market. However, the Chennai-based two-wheeler brand has not started taking online bookings for the BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350, which features new colour options.

Apart from the launch of BS-VI Royal Enfiled Classic 350, the company has put out a teaser of the BS-VI Himalayan, which is expected to be launched soon. Royal Enfield may also offer an updated BS-VI Thunderbird 350 soon. The reports of Royal Enfield testing its next-generation models are also coming. The next-generation models will use Royal Enfield’s new architecture and is expected to arrive by mid-2020. In the view of the upcoming BS-VI norms, discontinuing the sale of Bullet 500 and Thunderbird 500 is being touted as a right step by Royal Enfield.

The Supreme Court, in October 2018, ordered that Bharat Stage IV vehicle shall not be sold across the country from April 1, 2020. The Centre in 2016 had announced that the country would move to BS-VI norms BY 2020, bypassing the BS-V norms.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh


