Royal Enfield Explorer V3 Riding Jacket Review: Setting the Benchmark for Jackets under Rs 10,000

Riding jackets are undoubtedly essential but getting the right one can be quite tricky as there are several things that one needs to first understand in order to get the right jacket for their needs. You see, there are jackets for all sorts of purposes like touring, sport, city commutes and for a jacket to be suitable in these specific conditions, these jackets come with different designs which eventually offer different functionality to the rider. And then, within these designs, you have different levels of safety norms that a jacket can meet and often the price of the jacket is directly proportionate to the level of safety that it offers.

Recently, Royal Enfield sent across a jacket that, as I found out, gives you a high level of safety while being something that you can wear for different riding conditions as well. This jacket is called the Royal Enfield Explorer V3 and I believe that this is the best jacket that you can buy in India under Rs 10,000. So much so, that it sets the benchmark for other jackets to catch up to in this price bracket.

The Royal Enfield Explorer V3 costs Rs 8,950 and this price is inclusive of all taxes. For this price, you also get a rain-liner that can be worn over the jacket during rains as well as a thermal-liner which zips up inside the jacket for added warmth in winters.

(Photo: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

Ever since I got my hands on this jacket, the Explorer V3 has become my go-to jacket for most of my rides, and honestly, it has replaced some costly jackets that I have in my closet that cost over two times its price.

And one of the reasons as to why this has happened is because I absolutely love the fit of the Explorer V3. You see, a lot of riders, in their pursuit of comfort, end up buying oversized jackets. However, a well-fitting jacket is one that lets you feel snug and has all the protective armours in the right place and not have them hanging around in a way that they might move out of their place during a crash and not be able to protect the area that they were supposed to protect.

As you can see from the image above, the Explorer V3 fits fantastic and is true to size.

Secondly, what I also loved is the fact that this jacket has a perfect combination of mesh in it. It’s not all mesh that it would become useless in winters and it’s not all closed that you can’t wear it in the summer. There is mesh fabric at chest, arms and back and the jacket feels well-ventilated.

(Photo: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

The fit gets even better as you can adjust it through some high-quality Velcro straps at the biceps, forearms and the wrist. Additionally, you can also adjust the fit at the waist and at the collar too which closes with a snap button. The jacket also has ribbed stretch panels, as you can see in the image above, at the elbows and at the back, near the shoulder blades, which allows the jacket to stretch and gives the rider freedom to tuck in and ride sportier motorcycles like the Continental GT 650 with ease.

(Photo: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

The Explorer V3 comes with YKK zippers which feel very high quality and the jacket has high quality and durable loops attached to the zippers for you to operate even with the gloves on. The reason why I mention the zipper and the loop is that it is here that the manufacturers usually cheap out on in order to have a lower price tag. Thankfully, that is not the case with Royal Enfield.

(Photo: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

Additionally, the jacket comes with loops for your pants which allows you to tie it to your riding pants (proper ones will always have loops in them to tie a jacket too) so that the jacket does not slip up in case of a fall and stays in place, and subsequently, be safe.

In terms of practicality, the jacket has a total of five compartment spaces. There are two pockets at the front and one big pocket at the back, which can be opened from both sides, and all of these have a zipper on them. Inside the jacket there are two pockets as well, one large enough to store your wallet and a bit more and the other pocket is dedicated for your smartphone – both of which close through a Velcro patch.

(Photo: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

This brings me to the only gripe that I have with this jacket which is the place the store your phone. Other Royal Enfield jackets, come with this very ergonomic pocket behind the main zipper, inside the jacket and near the chest area, which can be closed with a zipper and is a waterproof compartment. Not only is this a lot safer and secure thanks to it having a zipper but it is easier to get to as well since you don’t have to open the jacket all that much in order to get to your phone.

However, now we come to the aspect of the jacket that will make you forgive it for any such thing, and it’s an aspect that steers the Explorer V3 far ahead of any other jacket in the segment when it comes to value for money – safety.

You see, at the end of the day, a riding jacket is nothing if not safe and the Explorer V3 is very impressive in this department.

The biggest differentiating factor is the fact that the entire jacket is CE-certified. What is usually done by jacket makers is that they claim their jacket to “offer CE-certified protection” while these jackets only have armours that are CE-certified. The Explorer V3, though, is a jacket that not only does it offer CE-level protection through its CE Level 2 armours but also the entire jacket is CE-certified as well.

Royal Enfield has a fantastic page set up to explain this entire CE-level safety rating situation which you can check by clicking here. In case you want an express explanation, here’s an excerpt from that page.” Most of the riding gears that are being sold for their protective qualities only had their armours CE certified, instead of the entire garment being certified under CE. Not just that, there is a misconception that CE certified armours and CE certified jackets are the same thing.”

“Since April 2018, all motorcycling gears in Europe, i.e. riding jackets, riding trousers, gloves, riding boots, etc. need to be tested as per the PPE regulations. This means that the entire garment (and not just the armours) has to go through strict testing by an official notified body to be certified under CE.”

“A CE label or marking on a product is a declaration of compliance with the relevant or applicable health, safety, and environmental protection legislation for products sold.”

(Photo: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

And this is a feature that is so important that I cannot stress enough.

Now let’s come to the second part of a safe jacket – the armour that it comes with. You see, when it comes to armours, there are different levels as to which they can comply with. Usually, you get a level 1 armour in this price tag but the Explorer V3 comes with CE level 2 certified armours by Knox at the elbow as well as the shoulder which in itself is a big saving as if you wanted higher safety, with other jackets, you would have had to buy these armours separately and that is an added cost.

At the back, though, the jacket only gets a foam padding but that’s acceptable in this price tag. My personal suggestion to all riders would be to buy at least CE level 2 back armour for your riding jackets. All of these jackets have spaces that can fit these armours so you only have to invest in them once and then you can swap them to a new or different jacket whenever you need to (unless you crash, that is). In the case of the Explorer V3, you only need to buy a back armour as it has you covered, literally, in every other situation.

(Photo: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

All in all, I think the Royal Enfield Explorer V3 offers immense value for money and is going to be my default recommendation for those looking for a riding jacket in less than Rs 10,000 and want a jacket that can fit a diverse range of riding conditions. If there is only one jacket that you can have and are not looking for something purpose-built like touring or sport jackets, then this is the one to go for.

Also, it is heartening to see what Royal Enfield is doing in the field of safety as their riding jackets, pants gloves and boots are some of the best value for money products that you can buy in their respective segments. Watch this space for more such reviews.