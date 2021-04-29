Royal Enfield Gearing Up to Unveil Honda CB350RS Rival, Could Be Named as Hunter

Royal Enfield is developing a new 350cc bike that's been spotted testing recently. While the netizens have named it the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, the company is yet to reveal the official name of the vehicle. For now, let's analyse these images of the yet to be unveiled version that depict significant details of the bikes.

The new motorbike will be based on the Royal Enfield's J platform and will share the engine framework from the company's Meteor 350. The bike will compete against Jawa's Forty Two and Honda CB350RS.The new Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycle will also have a sportier riding position owing to a flatter handlebar and differently located footpegs.

The all-new Royal Enfield 350cc motorcycle is expected to feature a conventional modern-classic motorcycle appeal. While the upcoming vehicle is based on the same J platform that the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 features, the design of this bike is completely distinctive. The new 350cc bike will also receive the same 349cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 20.2hp and a peak torque of 27Nm.

The engine will be integrated with a 5-speed transmission gearbox, according to autocarindia.com . While the top half of the chassis appears similar to that of Meteor, the bottom half receives a centre-set position of the footpegs as compared to forward-set footpegs in the Royal Enfield's Meteor motorbike. The vehicle offers a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, short front and rear mudguards and a single-piece seat with a pillion backrest.

What comes as a surprise though is that the new bike sports a round-shaped tail light which is different from a motorcycle that was spotted in its testing phase earlier last year. Other features that are unique on the bike include a complete engine sump guard, fork gaiters and a round headlamp embellished with a chrome bezel. There is not much information available regarding the different variants of the bike.

