Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 1.79 Lakh

Royal Enfield has launched the dual-channel ABS equipped Himalayan in the Indian market. The motorcycle manufacturer had earlier launched the Classic Signals 350 , also equipped with ABS. Prices for the standard variant of the Himalayan ABS start from 1.79 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) and go up to 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) for the Himalayan Sleet ABS. As far as changes are concerned, there is now an additional ABS light on the console and an ABS sticker on the front forks as well.Mechanically, however, the Himalayan remains the same. The bike is powered by 411cc air-cooled engine that delivers 24.5 bhp and 32 Nm of torque and comes with a 5-speed transmission. The engine gets air and oil cooling along with fuel injection. The dual-purpose motorcycle also has a counter-balancer which has effectively removed almost all the vibrations that you would normally associate with an Enfield.The suspension duties on the bike are handled by 41 mm telescopic front fork and rear link-type monoshock. The bike comes with 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels with 90-section and 120-section dual purpose tyres. Furthermore, the front suspension has 200 mm of travel while the rear gets 180 mm of travel. Ground clearance is an impressive 220 mm.