Royal Enfield Himalayan Adventure Edition Announced; Know Price and Specifications Here

Royal Enfield has come up with a new motorcycle for adventure lovers. It has collaborated with its UK distributor Moto GB for the Royal Enfield Himalayan Adventure Edition, which comes pre-loaded with several accessories.

According to IndiaAutosBlog, the bike has a 411cc single-cylinder that produces 24.5 bhp at 6500 rpm and 32 Nm at 4000 - 4500 rpm. The cylinder is protected by black engine crash guards. It is also equipped with a five-speed gearbox.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan Adventure Edition features knuckle guards and is equipped with the set of aluminium panniers, which is a new addition to the motorcycle. The aluminium panniers come along with the brackets which help provide the necessary and safe luggage space for keeping riders' belongings.

Besides the bolt-on accessories, the company has made no other additions to the Adventure Edition of the motorcycle. It features the same half-duplex split cradle frame and runs on a 21-in front and 17-in rear wheel. Its knobbier tyres wraps around the rear wheel. The motorcycle comes with 41mm front telescopic forks with 200mm of travel, rear monoshock with 180mm of travel, and other features. It is fitted with dual-channel ABS for safety.

The Adventure Edition starts at Rs 4.73 lakh, Rs 39,446 higher than the base model. Interested buyers are advised to contact the dealerships to reserve one as it is a limited edition model.

Earlier this month, the sale of Royal Enfield Meteor 350 started in India. The motorcycle has a USB charging port, LED ring around the headlamp and relaxed riding position, besides comfortable seat and alloy wheels.

It is powered by a 349cc single-cylinder engine, which complies with the latest BS6 emission regulations and has fuel injection. The engine produces a maximum power of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. Equipped with a new five-speed gearbox, the engine of the motorcycle has been made in such a way that it helps keep the vibrations as minimal as possible.