Royal Enfield Himalayan Becomes First Indian Motorcycle to be Part of Argentinian Police Fleet

Royal Enfield seems to be paying some serious attention towards expanding its footprint on the global front. The last time it made headlines for the same was when it announced the opening of a manufacturing unit in Argentina. And now, images on the world wide web shows that the Argentinian Police have chosen the Himalayan to be a part of their fleet.

Such a partnership with police authorities is not the first time for Royal Enfield. In India, the company had tied up with Bengaluru Police and drafted We for Women program – an all-women police officer’s brigade.

Detailing more about the motorcycle bought by the Argentinian police force, the Himalayan essentially kick-started the entry-level adventure motorcycle segment in India, making the segment more accessible to the masses.

The motorcycle is powered by a BS-VI 411-cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which delivers 24.3bhp and 32Nm of torque. At the front, the motorcycle gets telescopic suspension with 41mm forks and 200mm travel. Meanwhile, the monoshock at the rear allows 180mm of wheel travel.

The company recently announced that it will commence assembly of motorcycles in Argentina in tandem with Grupo Simpa, Royal Enfield’s local distributor in the country for two years. This is the first step towards a global expansion that spreads outside its facility in Chennai.

