Royal Enfield Himalayan BS-VI Launched in India at Rs 1.86 Lakh

Royal Enfield has launched the BS-Vi Himalayan adventure motorcycle in India at Rs 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom). New features on the Himalayan comes in the form of a Switchable ABS feature, a hazard switch that warns other riders in its proximity in case of a red flag and improvement in braking apparatus. The new motorcycle will also come with an improved side-stand that will make parking on any kind of terrains easier.

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan will be available in three colours, including two dual-tone colours, inspired from the varied terrains that our riders ride on during their journeys - Lake Blue and Rock Red, adding to the existing portfolio of Snow White, Granite Black, Sleet Grey and Gravel Grey. The motorcycle comes with a 3-year warranty and will be available across all Royal Enfield stores in India starting at Rs. 186,811 (ex-showroom) for the Snow White and Granite colours. The Sleet Grey and Gravel Grey are available for Rs 189,565 (ex-showroom) and the newly introduced dual-tone colours Rock Red and Lake Blue will be available at Rs 191,401 (ex-showroom)

Commenting on the launch, Mr Vinod Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield India, said “The Himalayan is a distinctive adventure tourer which has performed admirably well, both in India and international markets. Since 2016, the Himalayan has served as a versatile, accessible and un-intimidating ally to many adventures across the world. The launch of the new BS-VI Himalayan with its unique features and design functions gives us confidence that it will resonate with riders, setting new standards for adventure motorcycling in the country.”

Genuine and homologated accessories such as the aluminium handlebar with cross brace for easier handling, a set of 26-litre aluminium panniers for ample storage space, touring seats with 3D mesh for added comfort on long rides, and large engine guard for protection, are some of the vital options to choose from alongside a host of other accessories. Every Genuine Motorcycle Accessory is designed & developed with the motorcycle by a dedicated team of engineers and tested extensively for an exact fit and long-lasting durability. Accessories are fully compliant and homologated and are backed by a comprehensive 2-year warranty.

The Himalayan, which was launched primarily for the Indian markets, has grown to become one of the best adventure touring motorcycles in its segment not just in the country, but globally. More recently, the Himalayan has created a few more benchmarks in adventure touring space. It has accompanied riders in newly curated adventure and epic rides. Be it a challenging ride in collaboration with the Indian Army to the Karakoram pass, or to the base camp of the mighty Mount Everest in Tibet, the Himalayan has been the perfect motorcycle companion to adventure touring and exploration.

