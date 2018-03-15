Royal Enfield Himalayan FI BS-IV Review - Better than Before?

2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan's fuel tank has been cleverly carved to make more knee room for the rider. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan gets a BS IV compliant now. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Instrument cluster on the new Royal Enfield Himalayan. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)

New Royal Enfield Himalayan's rear mono shock suspension has an 180 mm travel. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)

Royal Enfield Himalayan gets upright sitting position. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/ News18.com)

Talking about the adventure touring motorcycle segment in India there are not many bikes in the market that are reliable and don’t burn a hole in one's pocket. So in 2015, Royal Enfield decided to fill that gap in the market and launched the Himalayan adventure tourer. Unfortunately, the bike wasn’t able to make a mark and was criticized by the customers due to several issues. The bike was powered by BS-III engine and due to change in the emission norms Royal Enfield decided to discontinue the Himalayan in April 2017.After a long waiting period since it was discontinued, Royal Enfield launched the new Himalayan with BS-IV compliant engine and several updates including fuel injection. We got a chance to ride the new Royal Enfield Himalayan and how did the bike fair? Let’s find out.The 2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan looks identical to the previous one. The bike gets a tall stance with high placed handlebars and upright sitting position. The design of the bike is narrow and tightly packed. There is enough space for the space for mounting hard and soft luggage onto the frame. The handling on the bike is not a problem as the footpegs are positioned aptly for the person riding while standing and the fuel tank has been cleverly carved around the areas where rider need the knee-room. The handlebar on the bike feels light as the instrument cluster and headlamps are mounted on the frame.The 2018 Royal Enfield Himalayan is powered by a 411cc, air and cooled, long stroke, single-cylinder engine which is BS IV compliant now and also gets fuel injection. Power and torque output figures haven’t changed, the engine still produced 24.5 PS and 32 Nm of torque but then there are noticeable changes in the riding quality. The fuel Injection has improved the throttle response a lot, the changes can be felt when riding the bike off-road. The vibrations on the handlebars and footpegs have been reduced to quite an extent.On the road, the new Himalayan turned out to be an impressive cruiser and an even better commuter. The bikes score well in terms of practicality. The instrument cluster shows you everything that is important while riding and it also gets a compass as well. The practicality element goes ahead with the 15-litre fuel tank and fuel efficiency on the new Himalayan has also increased marginally, all thanks to the fuel injection.The best part about the bike has to be the chassis and the upright sitting position which means it is easy on your wrists, shoulders, and back. The seats are soft and comfortable and the bike just feels connected to the rider. On top of that, the bike has telescopic suspension at the front which has a 200 mm travel and the rear mono shock suspension has a 180 mm travel, add to that 220 mm ground clearance and you have a motorcycle that can go almost anywhere. The 21-inch front tyre and the 17-inch rear tyre provide ample grip and are capable of taking a beating. The Bybre braking units on the new Himalayan are like the cherry on the cake.The new Royal Enfield Himalayan is now more refined and delivers on almost all the expectations from an adventure tourer. The strong chassis, comfortable riding position and better fuel economy makes it more practical in the Indian market. Optional ABS would have been nice but it’s not much to complain about. Yes, it may not be appreciated by everyone, but it is the only option in the adventure tourer category under 2 lakh. Hence, you simply cannot miss out on this one!