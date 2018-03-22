Royal Enfield Himalayan Shows Why It's Better Than Bajaj Dominar 400 in Facebook Viral Video

While Bajaj is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to taking potshots at Royal Enfield by calling their motorcycles as a "Haathi" (Elephant) in their commercials and claiming that their Bajaj Dominar is a better choice, Royal Enfield fans have seemed to find a video which has been doing rounds on social media as a comeback. The video, which at the time of publishing this article had already garnered over 3.5 lakh views on Facebook in a matter of about two days since the time of the video being posted, has fuelled the argument of which is better - a Royal Enfield Himalayan or a Bajaj Dominar 400.The video starts with a Royal Enfield Himalayan rider going through a patch of soft-off-roading terrain and the motorcycle overcomes the obstacle easily. Then, it is followed by a white Bajaj Dominar 400 rider who approaches the same obstacle but gets stuck as the rear wheel gets stuck in the sand and is unable to get enough traction to push the motorcycle over it. After trying for a couple of times, the Dominar still remains stuck following which other riders join in to push the motorcycle manually, despite which the bike remains stuck.The video ends with the Bajaj Dominar 400 unable to cross the obstacle and it remains unclear whether the motorcycle did go over it later on.While this has all the Royal Enfield fans and Bajaj Dominar fans talking about this video, it is important to note that the Bajaj Dominar 400 is a motorcycle which has been designed to deliver a good riding experience on properly paved roads in the city as well as the highway. Whereas, the Royal Enfield Himalayan has been designed to keep going on even when the road ends and tackle off-roading as well. As a result, the Royal Enfield Himalayan comes with a much higher ground clearance, gets a large 200mm travel front suspension and tyres which are meant for this kind of terrain - all of which, gives the Himalayan a huge advantage over the Dominar in such scenarios. Hence, these are two very different motorcycles and should not be directly compared against each other based on this incident.