English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet Edition Launched in Thailand

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet Edition will be available in two variants – Street and Touring.

News18.com

Updated:April 6, 2018, 2:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet Edition Launched in Thailand
Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet. (Image: Royal Enfield)
Indian bike manufacturer Royal Enfield has launched the new Himalayan Sleet edition in Thailand at the Bangkok International Motor Show. The bike will be available in two variants – Street and Touring. The Touring variant comes with two 26-litres water resistant aluminum panniers which the Street variant misses out on. Other than that the bike get off-road style aluminium handlebar with cross brace for added strength, handlebar end weights for additional protection, and a powder-coated finish engine guard. The bike also get an exclusive camouflage paint job.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet. (Image: Royal Enfield) Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet. (Image: Royal Enfield)

The bike is powered by 411cc air-cooled engine that delivers 24.5 bhp and 32 Nm of torque and comes with a 5-speed transmission. The engine gets air and oil cooling along with fuel injection. It also comes with a counter-balancer which has effectively removed almost all the vibrations that you would normally associate with an Enfield.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan FI BS-IV Review - Better than Before?

The suspension duties on the bike is handled by 41 mm telescopic front fork and rear link-type monoshock. The bike comes with 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels with 90-section and 120-section dual purpose tyres. The new Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet edition doesn’t get ABS.

Also Watch: Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018 | Cars18


Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Salman Khan Convicted in Blackbuck Poaching Case, Gets 5-Year Jail

Recommended For You