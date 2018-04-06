Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet Edition Launched in Thailand

Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet. (Image: Royal Enfield)

Indian bike manufacturer Royal Enfield has launched the new Himalayan Sleet edition in Thailand at the Bangkok International Motor Show. The bike will be available in two variants – Street and Touring. The Touring variant comes with two 26-litres water resistant aluminum panniers which the Street variant misses out on. Other than that the bike get off-road style aluminium handlebar with cross brace for added strength, handlebar end weights for additional protection, and a powder-coated finish engine guard. The bike also get an exclusive camouflage paint job.The bike is powered by 411cc air-cooled engine that delivers 24.5 bhp and 32 Nm of torque and comes with a 5-speed transmission. The engine gets air and oil cooling along with fuel injection. It also comes with a counter-balancer which has effectively removed almost all the vibrations that you would normally associate with an Enfield.The suspension duties on the bike is handled by 41 mm telescopic front fork and rear link-type monoshock. The bike comes with 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels with 90-section and 120-section dual purpose tyres. The new Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet edition doesn’t get ABS.