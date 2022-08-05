Royal Enfield Hunter 350: All You Need to Know

Royal Enfield has revealed all the details of its latest addition to the bunch of classy motorcycles. The bike is called Royal Enfield Hunter 350. Hunter 350 is scheduled to be launched on 7th august, 2022. The Hunter 350 will be launched in two variants: Metro and Retro.

Looks and Design

This machine looks classy, modern, and appealing to the eye. The color combinations available make it a definite head turner. There are 6 colours to choose from. Young, enthusiastic riders are the definite target audience of these looks and design language.

Engine

The 350 CC engine has a capacity of 349 CC. It is a single cylinder with 4 strokes and 5 gears. The engine produces 20.2 BHP of Power with 27 Nm of Torque. Royal Enfields claims the mileage of this new beast to be 36.2 Kmpl.

Brakes & Tyre

The Hunter 350 comes with Dual Channel ABS. The front brake has a 300 mm disc with a twin-piston floating caliper and the rear brake has a 270 mm disc, with a single piston floating caliper.

Both Front and Rear Tyres of Royal Enfield hunter 350 carry a 17-inch, Alloy wheel (Tubeless Tyre) with the front being 110/70 and the rear being 140/70.

Suspension

Front Suspension is Telescopic, 41mm forks with a travel of 130 mm

Rear Suspension is Twin tube Emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload with a travel of 102 mm.

Other Important Details

The Hunter 350 comes with a Fuel Capacity of 13 L, Seat Height of 800 mm, Ground clearance of 150.5 mm, and a Wheelbase of 1370 mm.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here