Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Cross 1 Lakh Sales Milestone in Just 6 Months, Details Here

Royal Enfield has announced that the recently launched Hunter 350 has crossed the 1 lakh sales milestone in the Indian market. Being launched in August 2022 in the domestic market, it achieved this feat in merely six months. Apart from India, Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is sold in several international markets such as Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Thailand, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand.

The Hunter 350 is offered in two trims namely Retro and Metro. It is the lightest Royal Enfield motorcycle ever rolled out by the brand. The bike is available in a number of colors like Rebel Blue, Rebel Red, Rebel Black, Dapper Ash, Dapper White and Dapper Grey.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 rides on 17-inch wheels while boasting of a pod-like instrument cluster which has been borrowed from the Scram 411. It gets disc brakes at front as well as rear along with a dual-channel ABS as standard. It comes in a price range of Rs 1.49-1.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai) in the Indian market.

The Hunter 350 is equipped with the 349 cc single-cylinder J-Series petrol engine which develops top power of 20.2 bhp and peak torque of 27 Nm. The engine is linked to a 5-speed transmission while it is claimed to return a mileage of 36.2 kmpl.

