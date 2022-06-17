Royal Enfield Hunter 350 to Launch in India Soon, Here's Everything You Should Know

Royal Enfield has long been working on updating its product lineup for the Indian market. The first installment of this planned update – Himalayan-based Scram 411 was unveiled in March. And the company is now geared for its second launch of the year. Royal Enfield is expected to unveil its most affordable motorcycle – Hunter 350 in the Indian market soon. While an official word on the launch date is yet to be out, speculation suggests that the bike could hit the Indian market next month. Spy shots of the bike have already been fuelling up the excitement for the launch.

Codenamed J1C1, the upcoming bike is based on Royal Enfield's J-platform which is also used by the company's other offerings – Classic 350 and Meteor, reported Bikewale. Royal Enfield is expected to use the same 349cc engine, frame, and cycle parts that we have seen on the other bikes of this platform. The single-cylinder engine 349cc motor used by Royal Enfield is tuned to produce an output of 20.2bhp and 27Nm. And the output is likely to remain the same on Hunter 350.

In terms of appearance, Hunter 350 is a typical Royal Enfield bike using the company's retro-style design language. The bike, however, also sports a few upgrades that set it apart from other motorcycles from the company. Previous spy shots have confirmed the presence of Royal Enfield's usual round headlamp, tail lamp, turn signals, and mirrors. While details about the bike's feature list are expected to get clear after the launch, Hunter 350 may miss out on certain features due to the price factor. However, buyers may get functions like Royal Enfield's Tripper navigation pod as an optional accessory.

Royal Enfield has managed to keep the price under wraps but with the hype of it being the most affordable offering from the company, the Hunter 350 could arrive with a price tag of under Rs 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom). With the price range, Hunter 350 will be up and against competitors like Bajaj PUlsar 2400, TVS Apache 160 and Yamaha's FZ25.

