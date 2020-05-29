Royal Enfield Inaugurates First-Ever Mobile Showroom in Thailand

In a first of its kind, Royal Enfield has inaugurated the first mobile showroom that can be moved from one location to another location Thailand.

The company’s Head of Business and Markets, APAC Region shared the images of the new showroom on Twitter. In his tweet, Sumbly stated that the 14 stores is now open for customers in Chiang Rai. Furthermore, the new store is part of the Golden Triangle region bordering Laos and Myanmar (Burma) Thailand.

The store constitutes of a unique container design that can be dismantled and moved. The company currently operates six service centres in Thailand. The photos shared clearly shows a two-level showroom that also boasts a display area for motorcycles and the brand’s apparels and riding gears.

The Indian motorcycle maker commenced operations at its Thailand plant in June last year.

In our shores, coping with the lockdown and the slump that followed, Royal Enfield announced attractive benefits worth Rs 10,000 on its motorcycles.

The customers will be given an option to choose between free apparel, extended warranty and motorcycle accessories and will be given a complimentary helmet. On top of this, the customers will also be given a 20 per cent discount on all official apparel and accessories.

The company is also extending this offer to customers who made bookings before and during the lockdown and are yet to get their motorcycles delivered. Royal Enfield will have this offer available for customers till the end of May 2020.

