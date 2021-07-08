Royal Enfield has announced a price hike across all variants of the current Classic 350. This is the third price hike by Royal Enfield this year as earlier in January, and then in April, the company increased the pricing of its models by up to Rs 10,000 - Rs 15,000. The company recently also launched the new versions of its Continental GT 650, Interceptor 650 and Himalayan, all of which came with a considerable price hike. The Classic, however, is the oldest model in the range waiting for an update.

From now on the base variant of the two wheeler will be priced at Rs 1,79,782 while the top end model dual-channel ABS Stealth Black and Chrome Black can be purchased for Rs 2,06,962 (all prices ex-showroom). This is the first time that the cost of Classic 350 has crossed the Rs 2 Lakh mark. Further, the updated Royal Enfield Himalayan which hit the road earlier this year will also be sold at an increased price. The cost of the newly launched vehicle has been increased by Rs 4,470.

The Dual ABS variant available in Chrome Black and Stealth Black colour is now priced at Rs 2,06,962. The same model in Metallo Silver and Orange Ember colours can be purchased for Rs 2,03,480. The Dual ABS is Pure Black, Classic Black and Mercury Silver can be bought for Rs 1,88,531. The bike in Signals edition Stormrider Sand and Signals edition Airborne Blue has now been made available at Rs 1,99,777.

Dual ABS Alloy model in Gunmetal Grey and Dual ABS Spoke variant in the same colour have been priced at Rs 2,03,480 and Rs 1,90,555, respectively. The Single ABS in Ash Mercury Silver, Chestnut Red, Redditch Red and Pure Black has been priced at Rs 1,79,782. Overall, the price hike ranges between Rs 7,316 for the single ABS models going upto Rs 8,362 on Dual ABS models.

Meanwhile, the Indian motorcycle maker is pro-actively testing the new generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 ahead of its launch. The two wheeler is going to be a home to quite a variety of new features. It has been designed on the J platform that made its debut with the much loved Meteor 350. It is being speculated that the bike’s engine will be teamed up with a 5 speed gearbox. If the rumour mill is to be believed then the bike enthusiasts can be prepared to witness some updated colour variants as well.

