Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 Unveiled in Australia, India Launch Soon
The twin motorcycles are powered by the first modern Royal Enfield 650 twin engine.
Royal Enfield 650 Interceptor & Cafe GT. (Image: Royal Enfield)
Royal Enfield has unveiled its latest offerings the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 in Australia priced at Rs AUD 10,000 and AUD 10,400 respectively. The 650 twins were recently unveiled at EICMA Motor Show, Milan.
The twin motorcycles are powered by the first modern Royal Enfield 650 twin engine. This new platform is a single overhead cam, 8 valve, air/oil-cooled, 648cc parallel twin, producing 47bhp and 52Nm. The engine has a strong low and mid-range performance, retaining the Royal Enfield character of accessible torque through the rev range. Also new to the Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650, is the six-speed gearbox, especially developed for this motorcycle.
The gearbox is augmented by its ‘slip/assist’ clutch that facilitates easy riding in traffic with a light feel and prevents wheel-hop when downshifting gears – also a first for Royal Enfield.
Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 - Orange Crush. (Image: Royal Enfield)
With its classic tear-drop shaped fuel-tank, quilted twin-seat and distinctive wide braced handlebars, the Interceptor INT 650 looks every bit the Roadster that it is. The motorcycle is equipped with classic 18” front and rear Pirelli tyres and twin shock absorbers, along with front and rear disc brakes with ABS.
The Continental GT 650 shares its engine, chassis and running parts with its twin, the Interceptor INT 650 while offering completely different ergonomics and style. Like the Interceptor INT 650, the Continental GT 650 sports disc brakes front and the rear with ABS. The upswept exhaust and rear-set footrests give the motorcycle plenty of lean angles, essential for any true cafe racer. The single seat, sculpted tank, and clip-on bars complete the authentic look.
The company has not yet made an official statement regarding the launch in India. However, the bikes are expected to be launched in India after April 2018.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
