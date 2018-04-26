English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 with New Colour Schemes Spotted at Dealership
The twin motorcycles are powered by the first modern Royal Enfield 650 twin engine.
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 with new paint job. (Image: Rushlane)
Reviving its twin heritage, Royal Enfield unveiled its ground-up modern twin motorcycles the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 at the EICMA Motor Show, Milan. So far company only showcased interceptor 650 in Orange Crush colour and Continental GT 650 in Ice Queen colour but now the Royal Enfield 650 twins have been spotted in new colour schemes at a dealership in Australia. The newly spotted Interceptor 650 gets black bodywork along with white and red paint job on the tank while the Continental GT 650 gets black and grey color scheme, with a yellow pinstripe running across the fuel tank.
The twin motorcycles are powered by the first modern Royal Enfield 650 twin engine. This new platform is a single overhead cam, 8 valve, air/oil-cooled, 648cc parallel twin, producing 47bhp and 52Nm. The engine has a strong low and mid-range performance, retaining the Royal Enfield character of accessible torque through the rev range. Also new to the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, is the six-speed gearbox, especially developed for this motorcycle.
The gearbox is augmented by its ‘slip/assist’ clutch that facilitates easy riding in traffic with a light feel and prevents wheel-hop when downshifting gears – also a first for Royal Enfield.
With its classic tear-drop shaped fuel-tank, quilted twin-seat and distinctive wide braced handlebars, the Interceptor 650 looks every bit the Roadster that it is. The motorcycle is equipped with classic 18” front and rear Pirelli tyres and twin shock absorbers, along with front and rear disc brakes with ABS.
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 with new paint job. (Image: Rushlane)
The Continental GT 650 shares its engine, chassis and running parts with its twin, the Interceptor 650 while offering completely different ergonomics and style. Like the Interceptor 650, the Continental GT 650 sports disc brakes front and the rear with ABS. The upswept exhaust and rear-set footrests give the motorcycle plenty of lean angles, essential for any true cafe racer. The single seat, sculpted tank, and clip-on bars complete the authentic look.
The company has not yet made an official statement regarding the launch in India. However, the bikes are expected to be launched in India in coming months.
Also Watch
