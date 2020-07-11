Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Becomes Best Selling Motorcycle in the UK

Royal Enfield’s entry into the 650-cc segment was lauded in our markets. The offering garnered massive response in the market and soon reached mind-boggling sales in our shores. However, with the new platform, the company had aimed for the global market at large. This became a reality in June as the company managed to top the sales charts in the UK having sold the most number of motorcycles.

Monthly data shared by the MCIA suggests that the 196 units of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 were sold in the month of June, placing it at the second spot on the list of the most-selling two-wheelers after the highly popular Honda PCX 125 scooter, which sold 445 units in the same month. Effectively making it the most sold motorcycle in the UK.

This indicates that the Interceptor 650 outsold every other competitor in the UK. The Indian manufacturer also managed to outsell the 2019 bestseller BMW R 1250 GS to the top spot for motorcycles, with the GS having sold 188 units in June.

While the number might seem minuscule in comparison to what the company sells in the Indian market, it does serve as a clear indication that RE’s formula has been a success. It must be at least 70 years since the manufacturer was at the top of the British sales charts.

