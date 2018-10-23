English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 Bookings Open in India Ahead of Launch Next Month
Royal Enfield had recently launched its highly anticipated Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 twins in California.
Royal Enfield 650 Twins. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)
The bookings for one of the most eagerly anticipated motorcycles from Royal Enfield - the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650, are said to be open in India. According to media reports, the booking amount for the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 is Rs 5000. Royal Enfield had recently launched its highly anticipated Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 twins in California, which happens to be the first global market to get the biggest ever motorcycle from Eicher Motors owned Royal Enfield. The prices for the new motorcycles will most likely start from around Rs 3 lakh.
The Royal Enfield 650 Twins are powered by the biggest and most powerful engine built by the Indian motorcycle manufacturer after becoming an Indian brand. The 648 cc engine is capable to produce 47 horsepower and 52 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The duo is said to have a mileage of 25.5 kmpl as per World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC).
Both the motorcycles have ByBre (by Brembo) twin piston callipers on disc brakes on both the wheels, dual channel ABS, a 130 section rear tyre, 36 spoke aluminium alloy rims, slipper clutch, a kerb weight of 202 kg, ground clearance of 174 mm, and a steel tubular frame. We got chance to test ride both the motorcycles in California and here is what we found out.
When it comes to the brakes, both bikes get a single 320mm disc up-front and a smaller, 240mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS as standard. Both models share the same wheel and tyre sizes (100/90-18 at the front and 130/70-18 at the back). The claimed top speed for both the motorcycle is over 160kph. The Interceptor 650 gets a 13.7-litre fuel tank while the Continental GT gets a 12.5-litre capacity.
