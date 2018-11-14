English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Launched in India for Rs 2.5 Lakh, Continental GT 650 at Rs 2.65 Lakh
The top of the line variant is priced at Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Both the bikes get 3 year/40000 km warranty.
Royal Enfield 650 Twins Launched in India. (Image: News18.com)
Royal Enfield has finally launched the much anticipated Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650 Twins in India for a price tag of Rs 2.65 Lakh and Rs 2.50 Lakh respectively. Both the prices are ex-showroom, India and there are a total of 6 variants on offer – 3 for the Continental GT 650 and 3 for the Interceptor 650. The top of the line variant is priced at Rs 2.85 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Both the bikes get 3 year/40000 km warranty.
Here are the variant wise prices of the Royal Enfield 650 Twins
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Standard – Rs Rs 2.50 Lakh
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Custom - Rs 2.57 Lakh
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Chrome – Rs 2.70 Lakh
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Standard - Rs 2.65 Lakh
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Custom – Rs 2.72 Lakh
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Chrome - Rs 2.85 Lakh
The Royal Enfield 650 Twins are powered by the biggest and most powerful engine built by the Indian motorcycle manufacturer after becoming an Indian brand. The 648 cc engine is capable to produce 47 horsepower and 52 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The duo is said to have a mileage of 25.5 kmpl as per World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC).
With its classic tear-drop shaped fuel-tank, quilted twin-seat and distinctive wide braced handlebars, the Interceptor 650 looks every bit the Roadster that it is and Continental GT 650 shares its engine, chassis and running parts with its twin, the Interceptor 650 while offering completely different ergonomics and style. The upswept exhaust and rear-set footrests give the motorcycle plenty of lean angles, essential for any true cafe racer. The single seat, sculpted tank, and clip-on bars complete the authentic look.
Both the motorcycles will have ByBre (by Brembo) twin piston callipers on disc brakes on both the wheels, dual channel ABS, a 130 section rear tyre, 36 spoke aluminum alloy rims, slipper clutch, a kerb weight of 202 kg, ground clearance of 174 mm, and a steel tubular frame. The claimed top speed for both the motorcycle is over 160kph. The Interceptor 650 gets a 13.7-litre fuel tank while the Continental GT gets a 12.5-litre capacity.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
