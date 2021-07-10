Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 MCH Scrambler v2.0 Marks Company's 120th Anniversary

To commemorate its 120th anniversary, Royal Enfield has come out with a special edition motorcycle, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 MCH Scrambler v2.0. Royal Enfield was founded in 1901 and since then has had a lot of success around the world. It particularly has a famous fan following in India. And this year being its 120th anniversary, Enfield came out with a custom build of an already limited-edition bike.

Moto Classic House produced the ‘RE Interceptor 650 MCH Scrambler' last year as a limited-edition custom bike, which was designed for the Royal Enfield Latvia dealership and was limited to only ten units. The custom motorcycles garnered a lot of acclaim from the motorcycling community all around the world, so Moto Classic House sought to push things a step further this year.

According to Gaadiwaadi, the customizer sought to construct a motorcycle with higher off-road skills than the prior one with the MCH Scrambler v2.0. The new custom build is based on a EURO 4 Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 model and has several alterations over the original model, not only to the mechanicals but also to the aesthetics.

RE Bullet Forest Green paint is used on the motorbike, with hand-painted gold pinstripes on the tank and side panels. The taillights and turn lights are new, and a '120th anniversary' emblem is shown on the left side panel. The headlamp has a mesh guard, and the handlebars have adjustable levers and RE original tuning reflectors.

A customized leather seat made of brown and black leather is also added to the bike. In typical scrambler form, the exhaust pipes are routed from the right-hand side of the motorbike, and the bike is outfitted with ZARD exhaust cans. The motor also receives a remapped ECU for enhanced efficiency, as well as a bash plate at the base for further security.

