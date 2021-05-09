Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Modified with MIG-21 Fighter Jet Styling is a Head Turner

Royal Enfield bikes have a cult following among Indian fans and these bikes are a symbol style and class on the Indian roads. Apart from the original bikes, RE fans love giving a custom makeover to their vehicle in accordance with their taste and preference. This allows them to stand apart from other bikes on the road. Who doesn’t like extra attention on the road? And If you are a fan of custom RE design, you have to see this MIG-21 makeover of Interceptor 650. Bangalore based ‘Bulleteer Customs’ have drawn inspiration from the design of MIG 21 fighter jets for this custom Interceptor 650.

At the first glance at the bike, you will not be able to stop yourself from appreciating the design of the modification. The designer seems to have worked in detail and the modification just sits perfectly in sync with the Interceptor 650 original setup. The front fairing with airbrushed rivets design adds extra charm and vintage feel to the bike making it a perfect combination of old and new design details. The smart use of colour combination and the MIG 21 design labels on the bike makes it a head-turner. The military green colour fuel tank gets an 'IND' label. This custom motorcycle captures the essence of the design and engineering of the MIG-21 fighter jets and delivers a perfect mix of new and old school taste.

The makers haven’t made changes to the engine of the machine, and it comes with the original 650cc air/oil-cooled engine that generates max power of 47hp and 52 Nm of max torque. The original exhausts have been replaced with a new pair to give the bike a more stylish look. If we talk about the wheel setup, the Bulleteer Customs have replaced the original 18-inch wire-spoke unit with an aftermarket 17-inch alloys with Apollo tyers. The modifiers claim that they have tested this setup of the bike at speed of up to 180 km/hr and it is quite stable. The modified version of the Interceptor has been nicknamed Fearless 650.

So, what do you think about this MIG-21 avatar of the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650?

