Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Vs Harley-Davidson Street 750 - Spec Comparison

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)

Harley-Davidson Street 750. (Photo: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)

Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new Interceptor and Continental GT 650 Twins in India in the coming months and the bikes have already created a lot of buzz in the Indian market since the US launch. Currently, India doesn't have many options in 650cc segment motorcycles that stack up against the Royal Enfield 650 twins. Harley-Davidson Street 750 has been the major contender in the mid-capacity motorcycle race for quite a while now. So, before you decide which one to buy, here is a quick spec comparison that'll help you through.The Interceptor 650 have ByBre (by Brembo) twin piston callipers on disc brakes on both the wheels, dual channel ABS, a 130 section rear tyre, 36 spoke aluminium alloy rims, slipper clutch, a kerb weight of 202 kg, ground clearance of 174 mm, and a steel tubular frame. The 650 Twins share the same wheel and tyre sizes (100/90-18 at the front and 130/70-18 at the back).The bike features a clever design, the wheelbase of the bike has been kept relatively short as compared to its other siblings, and when you couple that with the wide handlebar, the result is a very maneuverable and nimble bike. The bike gets front Bias tyres (100/80 R17) and rear Radial tyres (140/75 R15) that provide plenty of grip and stability even at high speeds. Harley-Davidson Street 750 misses out on anti-lock braking system.The Interceptor 650 is powered by the biggest and most powerful engine built by the Indian motorcycle manufacturer after becoming an Indian brand. The 648 cc engine is capable to produce 47 horsepower and 52 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is said to have a mileage of 25.5 kmpl as per World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC).The Harley-Davidson Street 750 is powered by 749 cc liquid-cooled Revolution X V-Twin engine that churns out 59 Nm of torque @ 4000 RPM and is mated to 6-speed gearbox. Being oil-cooled, the engine does not get unbearably hot like other Harley-Davidson motorcycles.With its classic tear-drop shaped fuel-tank, quilted twin-seat and distinctive wide braced handlebars, the Interceptor 650 looks every bit the Roadster that it is. The 650 Twins are available in a variety of colorways and two distinct styles - Standard and Retro Custom. While the Standard range of colorways take inspiration from the motorcycles of the 50’s and 60’s, the Retro Custom range is a bolder version of graphics and colors.The clean, smooth curves along the bike, matte black touches, the 13.1-litre tear drop-shaped fuel tank, and the muffler come together to create an eye-catcher. The bikini fairing on the headlamps and the tail lamp design make the Street 750 stand out in the crowd.