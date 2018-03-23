English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo

Rajya Sabha Elections 2018

Full Results [+]
BJP INC AITC BJD TRS RJD TDP YSRCP JD(U) OTH
Seats (2018) 39/59 seats
17 6 4 3 0 2 2 1 2 2
Andhra Pradesh3/3 seats
0000002100
Bihar6/6 seats
1100020020
Chhattisgarh1/1 seats
1000000000
Gujarat4/4 seats
2200000000
Haryana1/1 seats
1000000000
Himachal Pradesh1/1 seats
1000000000
Jharkhand0/2 seats
0000000000
Karnataka0/4 seats
0000000000
Kerala0/1 seats
0000000000
Madhya Pradesh5/5 seats
4100000000
Maharashtra6/6 seats
3100000002
Odisha3/3 seats
0003000000
Rajasthan3/3 seats
3000000000
Telangana0/3 seats
0000000000
Uttar Pradesh0/10 seats
0000000000
Uttarakhand1/1 seats
1000000000
West Bengal5/5 seats
0140000000

Total Strength: 245

NDA 76
UPA 53
OTH 95
20
»
1-min read

Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 Spotted Testing in India, Launch Imminent

As seen in the spy images, the test mule is carrying a pair of matte black exhausts with black bodywork.

Arjit Garg | News18.comArjit_Garg

Updated:March 23, 2018, 7:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 Spotted Testing in India, Launch Imminent
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental 650 at Rider Mania 2017. (Image: Royal Enfield)
Ever since Royal Enfield has announced the Interceptor INT 650, there has been a lot of anticipation among the potential buyers and biking aficionados about the product. The first big bike above 500cc from the largest mid-size motorcycle manufacturer was unveiled for the European markets first at the EICMA 2017, while the India launch was not confirmed.

However, the 650 cc bike, based on the Continental GT 535 has arrived in India and has been spotted testing in the country. The bike was also showcased at the Rider Mania 2017. With the bike being tested intensively, it is expected to hit the Indian roads by summer this year. The bike was spotted testing at the NH5 connecting Chennai-Kolkata.

Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 spied. (Image: a href="http://www.team-bhp.com/forum/motorbikes/192178-royal-enfield-unveils-interceptor-continental-650-new-twin-cylinder-engine-16.html#post4369746">TeamBHP )

As seen in the spy images, the test mule is carrying a pair of matte black exhausts with black bodywork. The headlight and the fenders have chrome highlights, the front spoke wheel have a black rim, and the rear rim is left unpainted. The round rear view mirrors get chrome finish too.

The Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 with the modern classic design will be powered an all-new 648 cc SOHC 4-valve parallel twin unit with an oil-cooler and fuel injection. The engine has a 270 degree crank with a balancer shaft to smoothen out vibrations.

The engine is capable of producing 47 PS at 7,100 rpm and 52 Nm at 4,000 rpm and is mated to an all-new 6-speed transmission with slip-assist clutch. There will be telescopic front forks, and twin gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear. Braking duties are done by a 320 mm front and a 240 mm rear disc with ABS.

The expected price of the Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 will be around Rs 2.5 Lakh – Rs 3.5 Lakh and will compete against the Kawasaki Vulcan S.

Also Watch:

Also Watch

| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Comedian or Lawmaker? TDP MP Sivaprasad Calls Parliament a Drama Den

Recommended For You