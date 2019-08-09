Royal Enfield Introduces New Colours for the Bullet, Adds 250 new Touchpoints Across India

Royal Enfield has 930 existing dealer touch points in India alone, more than 8800 service bays, and more than 900 authorised service workshops in the country. Adding to this network, Royal Enfield announced the launch of 250 new dealer touch-points across tier II and III cities and towns. The new Studio Stores will have the same retail identity as existing dealerships across cities, and will have the entire portfolio of motorcycles, in addition to service and spares. In line of the same celebration, the company announced the launch of six new colours of the Royal Enfield Bullet. The Bullet will now be available starting at Rs. 1.1 lakh (ex-showroom).

Speaking about the launch of the new Studio Stores and the new Bullet motorcycles, Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield, said, “It has been our constant endeavour to build greater accessibility for discerning customers and widen our footprint in India. We have witnessed significant demand across smaller towns and cities which are showing tremendous potential for growth and are soon becoming a huge market for a middle-weight motorcycle segment. Motorcycling aspirants in these towns are quickly catching on the trend of leisure motorcycling. With an intent to significantly expand our reach and build a robust network into these towns and cities, we are happy to announce the launch of 250 new Royal Enfield Studio Stores. We have definite plans to increase this further by the end of this fiscal.”

To be located primarily in smaller towns and cities across India, the Royal Enfield Studio Stores is a compact format that will house the entire range of Royal Enfield motorcycles, alongside service and spares and the entire suite of Royal Enfield motorcycle accessories and apparel. The format of the stores will be spread across 500-600 sq.ft. Area and will be identified visually and operationally to the existing Royal Enfield dealership. These compact stores are intended to provide significantly greater accessibility of sales and service to existing customers and to cater to increasing demand from potential customers in up-country markets.

The Bullet 350, in addition to its existing black colour, will now be available in three new colours - the Bullet Silver, Sapphire Blue and the Onyx Black. Bullet 350 ES will be launched in Jet Black, Regal Red, Royal Blue colour options in addition to the current Maroon and Silver variants. These new motorcycles will come an aesthetic blacked-out theme.

Launching along with the new Bullet range of motorcycles is another significant step towards customer satisfaction. Royal Enfield announced the launch of a new initiative on improving Cost of Ownership. Across all its authorised service centres, the company will commence the use of a new set of processes and technology, coupled with a new mix of semi-synthetic oil, for servicing. These initiatives will now increase the service interval from being 3 months / 3000 kms to 6 months / 5000 kms. The oil change interval also increases to 12 months or 10,000 kms, as opposed to the earlier 6 months or 5000 kms. This will therefore, bring down the overall service interventions required in a year and will bring down the cost of service by an average of 40% over a period of 3 years, thereby significantly improving cost of ownership for the customer. This new service improvement initiative will be applicable to all current Unit Construction Engine engine motorcycles models under the unit construction engine platform - the Bullet, Classic and the Thunderbird.

