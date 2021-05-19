Royal Enfield Issues Recall of 2.3 Lakh Classic, Bullet and Meteor Models Due to Defective Ignition Coil

Royal Enfield has issued a recall of close to 2,36,966 units including models such as Classic, Bulelt and Meteor after discovering a defect in the ignition coil that can cause misfiring, reduced vehicle performance and in rare cases, an electric short circuit.

The defect was discovered during routine internal testing and the issue has been clearly identified and isolated to specific batches of material sourced from our external supplier between December 2020 and April 2021.

While the issue is rare and does not impact all motorcycles manufactured during the above mentioned period, in keeping with safety regulations and as a precautionary measure, Royal Enfield has decided to undertake a proactive, company-initiated recall of select motorcycles models produced in the above mentioned time period.

Of the models that are subjected to the recall, the company will call in Meteor motorcycles manufactured and sold between December 2020 and April 2021, and the Classic and Bullet manufactured and sold between January and April 2021. These motorcycles will undergo inspection and replacement of the said defective part, if required. We estimate that less than 10% of these motorcycles will require replacement of the part.

This proactive recall action will be applicable to Meteor, Classic and Bullet model motorcycles sold in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia & New Zealand and Malaysia between respective time periods mentioned above.

Royal Enfield service teams, and/or local dealerships will reach out to consumers whose motorcycle Vehicle

Identification Number (VIN) number falls within the manufacturing period mentioned above. Consumers can also proactively reach out to their local Royal Enfield Workshops, or call Royal Enfield on 1800 210 007 to verify.

We would like to reiterate that we have very stringent sourcing protocols and that all our motorcycles are rigorously tested to global validation standards of quality and durability.

