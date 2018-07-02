English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Royal Enfield June Sales Grow 18 Percent to 74,477 Units
Royal Enfield had sold 63,160 units in June last year.
Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X. (Image: Royal Enfield)
Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, has reported an 18 percent growth in total sales at 74,477 units in June. The company had sold 63,160 units in June last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.
"Royal Enfield posted strong sales of 74,477 motorcycles in the month of June 2018, recording a growth of 18 percent over the same period last year," the statement said. There was an 18 percent growth in sales in India at 72,588 units in June against 61,671 in June last year, it added. International sales were also up by 27 percent at 1,889 units last month, against 1,489 units in June last year.
Also Watch
"Royal Enfield posted strong sales of 74,477 motorcycles in the month of June 2018, recording a growth of 18 percent over the same period last year," the statement said. There was an 18 percent growth in sales in India at 72,588 units in June against 61,671 in June last year, it added. International sales were also up by 27 percent at 1,889 units last month, against 1,489 units in June last year.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manav Sinha
-
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Monday 25 June , 2018 Top 5 Budget Smartphones: Xiaomi Redmi Y2, Honor 7C and More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Harley-Davidson Will Take a 'Big Hit' for Production Overseas: US President Donald Trump
- Is Priyanka Chopra Flying Down to India With Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas, Again?
- LeBron James to Join NBA Los Angeles Lakers in Four-year, $154 Million Deal
- New Ministry of Defence Report Suggests Artificial Intelligence Can Provide "Military Superiority"
- Memon: India Must Place a Premium on Playing XI Slots