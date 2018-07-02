Royal Enfield June Sales Grow 18 Percent to 74,477 Units

Royal Enfield, the two-wheeler division of Eicher Motors, has reported an 18 percent growth in total sales at 74,477 units in June. The company had sold 63,160 units in June last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement."Royal Enfield posted strong sales of 74,477 motorcycles in the month of June 2018, recording a growth of 18 percent over the same period last year," the statement said. There was an 18 percent growth in sales in India at 72,588 units in June against 61,671 in June last year, it added. International sales were also up by 27 percent at 1,889 units last month, against 1,489 units in June last year.