Royal Enfield KX Concept First Look at EICMA 2018

No motor show is complete until unless we talk about concept designs. And the one that stole everyone’s heart and turned everyone’s head at EICMA 2018, came from our own country, in the form of the Royal Enfield Concept KX. We tell you more about it in this video.The Royal Enfield KX Concept takes design inspiration from the original Royal Enfield KX motorcycle which was launched almost 80 years ago in 1938 and came with the biggest production engine to power a Royal Enfield, which was a 1140cc unit. Fast forward to EICMA 2018 and the KX Concept comes with a new V-twin engine. While the company did not say much about the engine itself, it is a sizeable 838cc unit and the finishing on this, especially when you see it in person, is fantastic. The KX concept is a tribute to the original KX motorcycle and there are hints of design inspirations throughout the motorcycle and is most evident in the stance of the concept. However, Royal Enfield is very clear about it not being a ‘Bobber’ and says that this is simply a concept at this stage and there are no plans of making a production version of it.But nevertheless, the KX concept is one gorgeous looking concept. It comes with some modern touches too, like, the LED headlamps and LED tail lights that looks classy, a fully-digital instrument console and alloy wheels. Speaking of which, they are massive 19-inch wheels which, when coupled with the low seat height give the motorcycle a unique look. The best bit about the bike’s design, though, is the blade-style girder front fork design which really gives the motorcycle a recall value of its own. And let’s not forget the attention to details in the form of the cleverly hidden rear suspension under the seat and the leather-wrapped handlebar and the single seat.As of now, the KX remains as a concept but what a fantastic way by Royal Enfield to honour the original Royal Enfield KX.