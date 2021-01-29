Royal Enfield Launches Dealership in Tokyo, Starts Operations in Japan with Launch of Five Motorcycles

Royal Enfield has announced the launch of its first standalone, flagship Store in Tokyo, commencing its operations in Japan. Located in Suginami-Tokyo, the newly inaugurated store will have the complete suite of Royal Enfield motorcycles, apparel and accessories, in addition to spares and service.

This strategic announcement is in line with Royal Enfield’s focused international thrust of expanding the global mid-sized motorcycle segment (250-750cc).

Speaking at the launch, Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield said, “At the heart of everything we do, lies the fundamental experience of life that is authentic and real, and with that ideology, we have not just pioneered and led, but also expanded the mid-size segment in India and across the world. We see a clear opportunity to be able to do the same in Japan as well, with a huge commuter base seeking out real adventures and experiences, looking to upgrade to a motorcycle that enables them to kick-start the active lifelong pursuit of exploration, and at the same time is accessible and practical enough for daily riding conditions. Japan has an evolved motorcycling ecosystem and a matured riding culture. Not just our motorcycles, but our complete range of purpose-built apparel and accessories will also cater to the riding enthusiasts in the country. ”

Vimal Sumbly, Royal Enfield’s Head of Business - APAC markets, said, “Royal Enfield has become a very important player in the global mid-size motorcycle market by re-inventing this space with motorcycles that are evocative, engaging and great fun to ride. We are delighted to be formally entering Japan, which happens to be one of the key motorcycling destinations for avid motorcyclists around the world. Together with our Distributor, PCI Co. Ltd., we are going to build a bigger, more exciting motorcycle community in Japan.”

Royal Enfield entered the Japanese market with five of its widely popular models featuring single-cylinder and twin cylinder engines. The available models include the iconic standard street model, the Bullet 500, the Classic 500, the Himalayan, along with the Int 650 and the Continental GT 650.