Royal Enfield Launches its First-Ever Women’s Apparel Range in India, Starts at Rs 700

Royal Enfield has announced the launch of its first-ever apparel and riding gear range exclusively for women in India. Available online at their website and at select stores in Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, the first collection consists of riding jackets, trousers, gloves and helmets. There is also t-shirts, shirts and jeans for casual wear as part of the collection. This range is priced from Rs 700 to Rs 14,000 and has been crafted keeping in mind the riding habits of Royal Enfield’s female customer base and the varied weather conditions across the country.

Puneet Sood, Head – Apparel Business, Royal Enfield said, "…it was a natural step for us to create a collection of clothing for women, inspired by this motorcycling way of life, designed to be aspirational yet accessible, to support them in their pursuits of exploration. Our Protective and Lifestyle Apparel stands for Safety, Comfort and Style, something that we have incorporated in this range as well. We are happy to launch our range of women's riding gear and apparel and aim at enhancing the motorcycling experience for women riders.”

Here are the complete details of the new range along with the respective prices:

- Cotton Riding Jackets: Rs 5,800



- Summer Mesh riding jacket: Rs 7,000



- Riding three layer; all weather riding jacket: Rs 14,000



- Summer Mesh riding trouser: Rs 6,500



- All weather riding trouser: Rs 9,500



- Summer riding gloves: Rs 2,500



- Leather riding gloves: Rs 3,300



- Full face helmets: Rs 3,700



-Open face helmets: Rs 2,700



- Lifestyle leather jackets: Rs 9,900-10,900



- T-shirts: Rs 700-1,100



- Shirts: Rs 2,300-2,500



- Shorts: Rs 1,500-1,600



- Bottoms (Jeans/trousers): Rs 2,400-2,600