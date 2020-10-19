Royal Enfield Levi's 512 Riding Denim Review: A Worthy Economical Alternative to Bigger Names

Besides making some of the most popular retro-classic motorcycles in India, Royal Enfield is a brand which knows a thing or two about riding gear. So, for its latest range of urban riding gear, the company partnered with popular clothing company Levi’s to launch a range of casual riding apparels that include denim jackets, and pants. So we decided to get our hands on the 512 denim pants to see if it actually lives up to its name and if it’s worth the purchase.

Royal Enfield is offering two options for the riding denim pants which are tweaked versions of two of Levis’ most popular models – the 511 Slim Fit and 512 Slip Tapered Fit denim. In the products intended for riding, the 512 is recommended for the typical urban use with Cordura fabric along with Lycra. The Cordura provides abrasion resistance while the Lycra adds a bit of flexibility around common stretch points.

Royal Enfield Levi's 512 Riding Pants. (Image: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

The 512 gets pockets for knee armour which can be accessed from the outside, unlike the 511 which has to be flipped inside-out. The zippers on the armour pockets felt a bit flimsy, but since you won’t be using it quite often, it is in no way a deal-breaker. The pants have two neatly placed reflective strips near the shin seam that is indeed a notable addition.

The 512s also gets a pair of reflective strips on either sides for better visibility. (Image source: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

As this is a part of Royal Enfield’s casual range, the denim is not waterproof and does not have any mesh for breathability. If speaking of storage, there are two conventional pockets on either side along with a zipped pocket on the thighs. This can be used for little things and will not fit your phone.

The armour pockets on the RE Levi's 512 are accessible from the outside. (Image: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

Unlike the jeans that you might buy, the 512s have a gusset in the crotch area that adds to the flexibility, movement and comfort while on the saddle. Since this is casual wear at the end of the day, it should also be noted that RE will not be providing with any armour. So it would be recommended that you carry an armour with you to see the fit during the purchase.

Additional pockets on the RE Levi's 512 Riding Pants. (Image: Prashant Rai/News18.com)

Conclusion

Adding the extra Rs 1500 or so that you will have to spend for armour over the Rs 5,999 price tag of the 512, the jeans is impressive, to say the least. The quality of materials and its utility makes the 512 a value for money product that is undoubtedly a worthy economical alternative to riding jeans from other big brands which are priced north of Rs 15,000.