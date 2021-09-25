Royal Enfield Make It Yours Programme to Now Allow Customising Riding Jackets

Royal Enfield is well-known for having a community that believes in customizing their machines and especially in recent times, riding enthusiasts, artists and custom builders across the world have been personalising their Royal Enfield apparel as well. Taking this ahead, Royal Enfield has announced that it will be extending the Make It Yours (MiY) programme to its range of riding jackets as well. As per the company, this industry-first initiative has been developed carefully keeping in mind the riders’ needs and comfort.

Those interested can now buy their riding jackets according to their riding needs through a new intuitive interface. One can choose through a catalogue of different components and build their jackets the way they want to. Users can select riding jackets of their choice and customise them from a choice of colours, liners and armours. Along with colour choices, the platform also offers the option to add winter and rain liners to their riding jackets.

Speaking on the launch of MiY on riding jackets, Puneet Sood, National Business Head - North and West India & Global Business Head - Apparel, Royal Enfield, said, “Royal Enfield has always been working towards enhancing the ownership experience for its customers - be it motorcycles or apparel. We listen to our riding community who is constantly engaged with us and gives us feedback, thus helping us build relevance in the range we offer. With its MiY initiative, the brand’s advocacy for self-expression and customization grows stronger. After witnessing the overwhelming response to our MiY Initiative for the range of motorcycles, helmets and t-shirts, we decided that it was time we took this forward to our range of riding jackets as well. Consumers are often compelled to buy riding jackets off the shelves to act more as utility accessories as opposed to catering to their needs or complementing their style. This initiative now gives users the opportunity to not just build all-new jackets but also upgrade their existing jackets.”

Under the MIY riding jackets initiative, consumers can add armour for impact protection to areas like the chest, shoulders and back. Additionally, they have an option to choose between Knox and D30. As per Royal Enfield, the focus is to offer products that meet global safety norms while making them accessible.

This offering can be availed from Royal Enfield’s official online store and Royal Enfield also intends to take the MIY on helmets, t-shirts and riding jackets to its dealership stores soon.

