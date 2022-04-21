CHANGE LANGUAGE
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 2022 Gets New Colour Options in Supernova and Fireball Variants

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 now has new colour options. (Photo: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 now comes with new colour options for the year 2022

Royal Enfield has introduced three new colour options for the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 in India. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball variant gets two new colour options – Fireball Blue and the Fireball Matt Green, whereas the Supernova variant gets one new colour option – Supernova Red. The motorcycle can also be personalized with special colours and Genuine Motorcycle Accessories via Royal Enfield’s ‘MiY’ program.

B. Govindarajan, Executive Director, Royal Enfield, said “The launch of the Meteor 350 marked a very important milestone in our journey. The introduction of an all-new cruiser motorcycle on an all-new, ground-up engine platform was an important transition for the brand. Over the last two years, the Meteor 350 has set new benchmarks in the entry-level cruiser segment in India, and has been making rapid in-roads into the global markets as well.”

The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Fireball variant is priced at Rs 2.05 lakh, Stellar variant at Rs 2.11 lakh and Supernova at Rs 2.22 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, Chennai).

first published:April 21, 2022, 17:07 IST