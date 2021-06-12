Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Digitally Modified as a Bobber can Compete in Looks with a Harley-Davidson

One of the latest additions to the Royal Enfield lineup, the Meteor 350 has been gaining a lot of popularity among Indian bike buyers. Meteor, which was launched in November 2020, has slowly become a common sight on the India road. However, unlike the other RE bikes, we are yet to see an extensively modified version of the Meteor 350 on the roads. Since the bike is comparatively new and based on RE’s latest J-platform, the wait to see it in a modified avatar could be longer.

Meanwhile, many digitally designed renders of the Meteor 350 have recently found their way online. Another such design was shared on Instagram by Abin Thomas (@abin_design_511). Giving the Meteor a low-slung bobber makeover, Abin presents an impressive design.

The front of this Meteor gets few evident changes that include a shorter fender, new knobby tyres and dual disc. The bike here sports a shorter handlebar with no rear-view mirrors attached to it. The fuel tank on this design might just remind you of Harley Davidson’s Forty-Eight, but it surely does not look out of place.

The stock seats on the bike have been replaced with a single retro style low set seat. If you move towards the back of the bike, you will notice a shorter fender sitting on top of the regular road tyres. The taillight has now been set at an upwards angle making it more noticeable.

While the engine setup has not been altered, the exhaust seen on this design replaces the original one offered with the bike. Additionally, the exhaust setup also gets an insulated wrap which adds to the aggressive style of the design.

The stock engine setup offered with the Royal Enfield houses a 350 cc air/oil-cooled engine that can produce a maximum power output of 20.4 PS coupled with a peak torque of 27Nm. The bike comes paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Overall, the design might just be the new flavour that the Royal Enfield lovers always look out for. However, it should be noted that such extensive modifications have been outlawed by the Supreme Court of India. Thus, bringing this design to real life might not be a good idea.

