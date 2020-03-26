Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Everything You Need to Know About the Next Thunderbird

Whenever there is a new Royal Enfield inbound it is only obvious that it is going to have lots of people excited about it. And rightly so, Royal Enfield has one of the most loyal communities in India and their next motorcycle is said to be called as the Meteor. Now first thing first, that is a fantastic name. However, there is a bit more about the motorcycle that we know at this point and hence, we decided to put together a one-stop solution for all your needs on the know-how of the upcoming Royal Enfield. Here’s what we know about it as of now.

Let’s start with the all-important bit, the Royal Enfield Meteor will be a part of the company’s next generation of 350cc motorcycles which is going to include the Classic, the Bullet and this, the Meteor. This means this will be replacing the Thunderbird and Thunderbird X motorcycles.

This means, expect the Meteor to build on the Thunderbird’s biggest recall value – its riding ergonomics. You can expect the Meteor to get a wide seat, raised handlebars and forward-set footpegs for a relaxed riding position.

It will be powered by a new 350cc engine that could make use of an OverHead Camshaft setup instead of the tappet-valve system that the current motor uses. This would mean that the Meteor could see a bump in the power and torque output as compared to what the current-gen 350 makes. And it will have to be BS-Vi emission norm compliant, for which, the Meteor could make use of fuel-injection.

In terms of designing, expect the motorcycle to be properly retro and still have the familiar Royal Enfield-like styling that you could spot a mile away,

Another expectation is that the Meteor could debut with a digital instrument cluster.

And that’s about all we know about the motorcycle. You should take this information with a pinch of salt as the motorcycle is still in testing phase which means, there could be some omissions, or additions, to the motorcycle that we have in mind. What’s certain is that the Meteor will be using the next-gen parts that Royal Enfield is working on so without a doubt, this is a very important motorcycle for the company.

Stay tuned to us for further updates on the Royal Enfield Meteor.

Also Watch:

