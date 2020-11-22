Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched in Thailand at Rs 3.90 Lakh

Royal Enfield has launched the Meteor 350 in Thailand at THB 159,500 (Rs 3.90 lakh). All three variants of the motorcycle are now on sale. Royal Enfield has a strong presence in the Thailand market. This can be judged by the fact that it has an assembly plant in the country. The new Meteor 350 will be put together in this facility only.

The motorcycle has not been changed in terms of specifications, which means on offer will be three variants with the standard Fireball variant kicking things off. This variant will be available in two colours – yellow and red. Features on the bike includes a Tripper Navigation, which we assume is a Bluetooth-enabled GPS system, similar to the one we saw on TVS products. This variant is also void of any chrome bits and will make do with a sticker decal instead of a 3D badge.

Placed above the Fireball is the Stellar variant which will be available in three colours including dark red, dark blue and matte black. Its feature list includes the Tripper Navigation system, backrest, along with chrome exhaust system and handlebar.

The top-run Supernova will come with two dual-tone colour schemes – brown-black and light blue-black. In addition to the features on the Stellar, the Supernova will also benefit from the machined finish on the wheels, a different seat cover, chrome indicators and a windscreen.

The motorcycle is powered by a 349cc air-oil cooled single-cylinder engine that generates 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of torque at 4000 rpm. Designed with a balancer shaft, the new platform gives a smooth and well-mannered ride experience, while great care has been taken to retain that essential Royal Enfield ‘thump’. The throttle response of the electronic fuel injection has been optimised for dependable starting and effortless, linear acceleration. For versatility, the new engine has a 5-speed gearbox, with fifth gear being an overdrive for stress-free and economical highway cruising, and a 7-plate clutch.