Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Price Hiked by Upto Rs 7,000 For All Variants in India

The Chennai-based motorcycle manufacturer, Royal Enfield has increased the price of their Meteor 350 variants again with yet another steep hike. The company churned out three variants of the Meteor 350 and increased the prices for all three in July by as much as Rs 9000. As September kicks in, the bike has again announced a hike of Rs 7000 on all three variants of the motorcycle.

According to the new prices, the base version of the Meteor 350, the Fireball, will cost Rs 1,99,109, which was previously priced at Rs.1,92,109. The middle variant called the Stellar version will now cost Rs 2,04,527, which previously came at a price of Rs 1,98,099. The top-end variant, the Supernova, will now come at the cost of Rs 2,15,084 from the previous cost of Rs 2,08,084, bringing it similar to the cost of the top-end chrome variant of the Royal Enfield Classic 350.

However, unlike the Meteor 350 Supernova, the new generation Classic 350 is equipped with a single-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) coupled with a rear drum brake, which brings its base cost similar to the Meteor 350.

Royal Enfield has not cited any particular reason for the constant price hike. Due to the large customer base for the motorcycles manufactured by the company, the sales of Meteor 350, along with other models, are sailing smoothly. However, the constant rise in cost is believed to make a dent in the sales since the customer base might go erratic, influenced by the increased cost of these machines. According to the price graph, the Meteor 350, which was launched 10 months ago, is now Rs 25000 costlier than its initial pricing.

Although there are no company-specific indicators to the price hike, the increase might be influenced by the adverse market situation and the soaring input costs. The Meteor 350 produces a peak power of 20 bhp at 6100 rpm and a torque of 27 Nm at 4000 rpm.

