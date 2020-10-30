Upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Teased in New Video Ahead of Launch on November 6

Royal Enfield has released a video teaser ahead of its much-awaited Meteor 350’s launch. The two-Wheeler, which is going to be the first of the next-gen RE motorcycles, will be launched on November 6.

From what is known till now, the all new Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will be available in three variants including Fireball, Stellar, and Supernova. All three of these variants will be different from each other when it comes to both equipment and style. Those willing to buy the upcoming motorcycle must note that the ergonomics of all three variants will be the same. The buyer can purchase Meteor 350 in any of these seven colours: Fireball Yellow, Fireball Red, Stellar Red Metallic, Stellar Black Matte, Stellar Blue Metallic, Supernova Brown, and Supernova Blue.

The starting price of the two wheeler is estimated to be Rs 1.70 Lakh. The Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will have an entirely new chassis, new engine architecture, and many other new features as well.

The two-wheeler will house a semi-digital instrument console, with a Bluetooth-enabled turn-by-turn navigation system. The engine of the Meteor 350 will be a 349cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine with 20.5 HP and 27 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. The engine has been teamed up with a 5-speed gearbox.

In terms of design, the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 will have 41mm telescopic front forks along with 6-step adjustable dual rear shockers.

Meanwhile, it must be taken into consideration that this is a delayed launch. Originally, the vehicle was scheduled to hit the road in mid 2020, however, due to the nationwide lockdown the plans had to be changed. The launch was also postponed a couple of times due to the market slowdown and Royal Enfield’s supply chain issues as well.