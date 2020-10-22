Royal Enfield Meteor 350 to Launch in India on November 6, to be Available in Three Variants

Royal Enfield will be launching the much-awaited Meteor 350 on November 6. The launch which was scheduled to be earlier was delayed multiple times due to the nationwide health crisis.

Ahead of this, after leaked documents and spy shots that gave us an idea about the motorcycle’s design and price, the most recent one gave us a glimpse of its variants.

On offer will be three variants with the standard Fireball variant kicking things off at an estimated Rs 1.68 lakh (ex-showroom). According to the aforementioned document, this variant will be available in two colours – yellow and red. Features on the bike includes a Tripper Navigation, which we assume is a Bluetooth-enabled GPS system, similar to the one we saw on TVS products. This variant is also void of any chrome bits and will make do with a sticker decal instead of a 3D badge.

Placed above the Fireball is the Stellar variant which will be available in three colours including dark red, dark blue and matte black. Its feature list includes the Tripper Navigation system, backrest, along with chrome exhaust system and handlebar.

The top-run Supernova will come with two dual-tone colour schemes – brown-black and light blue-black. In addition to the features on the Stellar, the Supernova will also benefit from the machined finish on the wheels, a different seat cover, chrome indicators and a windscreen. The Supernova will most likely cost around Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 more than the entry-level Fireball variant.