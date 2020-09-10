Royal Enfield MLG 1901 Full-Face Helmet Review: Vindicating the Minimalism Formula

Personal vehicles are expected to be a hotly contested commodity in the Indian market in the near future. And going in tandem with the same, will be the automotive gear market. As most of us, spend most of our saddle time in the urban jungles, the right helmet makes up for an important aspect. This is where commuter helmets come into play, like the one we have today - the Royal Enfield MLG 1901 full-face helmet.

So starting with the most important aspect - the padding. The MLG 1901 comes with a pair of sumptuous cheek pads that fit snugly on my face. However, it was the size of these paddings that puzzled me. To give you a perspective, a medium Royal Enfield shell is the right size for my head, in spite of which, the cheek paddings were seen to not cover or even reach my jawline.

Royal Enfield MLG 1901 Full Face Helmet. (Image: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News18.com)

During cleaning, I was happy to notice that the cheek paddings showed no difficulties in being removed. However, removing the top-liner took me a little longer. Also to be noted is that the MLG 1901 is an ISI and DOT certified helmet, which would say a thing or two about its safety as well.

On the outside, the helmet gets a total of five vents with one on the chin, two at the top and two at the back. Out of these, the ones at the top can be opened or closed. The visor is easily removable and did a good job in avoiding fogging during the Mumbai monsoons.

Royal Enfield MLG 1901 Full Face Helmet. (Image: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News18.com)

Now, most of my time spent with this helmet was on my Ntorq 125 and while it managed to be stable till around 80kmph, anything above seemed a bit jittery due to buffeting. The helmet manages to be silent at most urban speeds, but breach the 80kmph mark and the wind noise becomes prominent. At urban speeds, the helmet felt composed and its 1350gm weight proved to be a helping hand.

Now coming to its value. RE has been a brand of heritage and the MLG 1901 signifies the same. However, if we were to talk about the important aspects it brings on the table in terms of comfort and appeal, the product showed plenty of places for improvement. Also, as a buyer, one would find very little reason to not be wooed by some of the alternatives, like the Steelbird Aeronautics SA-1 that costs a little over Rs 300 more than the RE offering.

Royal Enfield MLG 1901 Full Face Helmet. (Image: Anirudh Sunilkumar/News18.com)

We had reviewed the SA-1 a while ago and realised that this extra Rs 300 would get you better padding, a photochromatic visor and a sporty design that would appeal to a lot. However, among the things that go against it, there are a few notable aspects that works in its favour. For instance, the RE MLG 1901 helmet is a winner if we are talking about the quality of material, varied usability and a sense of pride that comes engraved in the stickers. In addition to this, the helmet also serves its purpose as an ideal commuter helmet that can be used in the city. Hence, if you are looking for a helmet around the same price tag as this, the RE MLG 1901 is a worthy contender.