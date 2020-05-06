AUTO

1-MIN READ

Royal Enfield Motorcycle Falling off an Unloading Ramp Shows Importance of Safety Gear - Watch Video

Royal Enfield Falling off Ramp

Royal Enfield Falling off Ramp

The man unloading the motorcycle is seen to not wear any gear or even a helmet while attempting to bring it down the ramp.

Motorcycles are admittedly one of the most dangerous modes of transport on the road. Only a few inches of tyres that touch the bike, keep it upright, making it a death machine to a lot of people. However, a few of us still prefer because of our passion towards it and also because it is much easier and affordable to get around.

In spite of the same there are a few ways one can minimise the harm which includes a few steps on a personal level such as wearing proper gear, helmet and following traffic rules.

A viral video that recently picked momentum on the internet proves the same point. A Royal Enfield that was being unloaded from a truck meets with an unfortunate fate after it slips its track and falls on the ground.

The man unloading the motorcycle is seen to not wear any gear or even a helmet while attempting to bring it down the ramp. As soon as he sets off to come down what seems to be a rather narrow and flimsy ramp, he loses control and falls from atop.

The bike seems to be landing squarely on his back and the rider lies unmoved after the fall, until his colleagues come and pick him up.

While the video does not go-ahead to show the person’s condition, we hope that he escaped any major injuries.

