Royal Enfield Offering Accessories Worth Rs 10,000 on New Motorcycles

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. (Photo: Manav Sinha/News18.com)

Royal Enfield has announced that it will also be offering additional discounts on apparel to those buying new Royal Enfield motorcycles.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 16, 2020, 11:13 AM IST
In order to attract more customers, Indian automaker Royal Enfield has announced that it will be offering accessories worth Rs 10,000 to those buying new Royal Enfield motorcycles. The customers will be given an option to choose between free apparel, extended warranty and motorcycle accessories and will be given a complimentary helmet. On top of this, the customers will also be given a 20 per cent discount on all official apparel and accessories.

The company is also extending this offer to customers who made bookings before and during the lockdown and are yet to get their motorcycles delivered. Royal Enfield will have this offer available for customers till the end of May 2020.

Currently, Royal Enfield’s portfolio consists of BS-VI compliant motorcycles like the Bullet 350, Classic 350, Himalayan, Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650, and will soon be joined by the upcoming Meteor 350. Do note that this offer will be applicable through online bookings and through the select dealerships which are resuming operations.

