Royal Enfield Opens Dealership in Argentina, Appoints Grupo Simpa as Dealer Partner

Royal Enfield announced its entry into Argentina, the second biggest motorcycle market in Latin America. With Buenos Aires representing the largest motorcycling community in the country, Royal Enfield launched its first flagship store in the heart of Buenos Aires at Avenida Del Libertador 3344, Vicente Lopez, commencing its full operation, including after sales, spares and service.Royal Enfield has appointed Grupo Simpa as its official dealer-partner for Argentina and will look after all market development and support activities such as marketing and aftersales, for the brand in the country. As a part of its growth strategy and focused international thrust of leading and expanding the global mid-sized motorcycle market, Argentina is the third country after Brazil and Colombia in the Latin American region to have an exclusive Royal Enfield store.Speaking on Royal Enfield’s entry into Argentina, Mr. Rudratej (Rudy) Singh, President – Royal Enfield said "Our approach in international markets has been to focus on key cities that strongly influence the motorcycling and lifestyle culture in the country. Our fast growing network of flagship stores are now present in nodal cities like London, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona and Melbourne to name a few. The flagship store in Buenos Aires fit right into our city-focused global expansion approach. People here are looking for fun, evocative, leisure motorcycling options that are practical for city-riding as well.”Royal Enfield in Argentina will be present with a lineup of four of its widely popular models featuring single-cylinder engines currently up to 535 cc. Available models include - The iconic Bullet (500cc), the Classic (500cc), the Continental GT (535cc) cafe racer and the Himalayan (410cc) - purpose-built for adventure and touring.Brazil, Argentina and Colombia are among the three most important markets for Royal Enfield in Latin America. Royal Enfield motorcycles reach consumers and enthusiast in more than 50 countries worldwide, through 540+ dealerships and 36 exclusive brand stores.Royal Enfield sold more than 660,000 units globally in FY 2016-17, and intends to ramp-up its production capacity to up-to 900,000 motorcycles by end of 2018, to meet its increasingly rising global demands.