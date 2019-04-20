Take the pledge to vote

»
1-min read

Royal Enfield Opens Flagship Store in Seoul, South Korea

In South Korea, Royal Enfield will be selling three motorcycles –Bullet 500, Classic 500 and the Himalayan.

News18.com

Updated:April 20, 2019, 12:59 PM IST
Royal Enfield Opens Flagship Store in Seoul, South Korea
The logo of Royal Enfield. (Image: Reuters)
Royal Enfield has announced its entry into South Korea, with Vintage Motors (Kiheung International) as its official distributor-partner in the country. The iconic British motorcycle manufacturer arrives in Korea with its first flagship store in Seoul at Hannam-daero 42-gil, commencing its full operation, including after sales, spares and service. This strategic announcement is in line with Royal Enfield’s focused international thrust of expanding the global mid-sized motorcycle segment (250-750cc).

Commenting on the launch of Royal Enfield at the store in Korea, Vimal Sumbly, APAC Business Head, said, “Our focus is to sustain and expand our reach in International markets especially in Asia Pacific region. Royal Enfield has seen consistent growth in the APAC region with a 20% year-on-year growth. Korea is an important chapter in the growth story and we are thrilled to commence business here. We fully committed to focus all our energies on becoming part of the fabric of this country’s rich motorcycling culture.”

Commenting on his plans for the market, Pablo Lee Jr., CEO of Kiheung Motors, said, “We are honoured to partner with Royal Enfield and bring their passion for motorcycling to customers across Korea. Royal Enfield motorcycles will offer Korean two-wheeler riders an opportunity to upgrade to a robust long-distance, leisure riding culture with its modern-classics machines that are brilliant for long rides on the highway at the same time perfect to commute in heavy traffic in the city”.

In South Korea, Royal Enfield will be selling three motorcycles –Bullet 500, Classic 500 and the Himalayan.

Royal Enfield has grown consistently and profitably in the last decade from selling 50,000 motorcycles annually in 2010 to selling over 826,000 units in 2018, with a 16 folds growth. Royal Enfield sells through a network of over 850 stores in India and over 540 dealerships internationally in 50+ countries, and 38 exclusive stores in nodal cities like London, Paris, Madrid, Sao Paulo, Milwaukee, Bogota, Buenos Aries, Dubai, Jakarta, Bangkok, HCMC and now Seoul, to name a few.
| Edited by: ---
