Royal Enfield Opens Service Network in Lahaul & Spiti, Himachal Pradesh
The two new service centres at Kaza and Keylong will add to the 13 service centres of Royal Enfield in the state and 943 across the country.
Royal Enfield Bullet 500 get a hand painted Madras stripe. (Representative image: PC: Royal Enfield)
Royal Enfield has announced the opening of two new service centres in Himachal Pradesh. The two new service centres will be located at Kaza and Keylong. With the launch of these service centres, Royal Enfield now has a total of 13 service centres in the state and 943 across the country.
Royal Enfield has established a network of dealerships across India, including remote locations in Ladakh and rest of Jammu & Kashmir, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, among others
Commenting about the expansion of the service network, Mr Shaji Koshy, Head – India+ Business, Royal Enfield said, “The Himalayas has been the spiritual home to Royal Enfield, and for over 60 years, riding enthusiasts have traversed these mountains on our motorcycles. Over the last few years, we have seen an increase in the number of people riding to the Himalayas on Royal Enfields. With the expansion of our service network in Himachal Pradesh at Kaza and Keylong, we have ensured that riders get adequate support even at high altitudes and challenging terrains. With places like Leh, Ladakh, Lahaul & Spiti getting featured on every rider’s bucket list, these service centres will cater to riders travelling to Leh region from any of the two routes - via Manali or Shimla.”
Both the service centres offer full-service facilities with over 4 service bays and a crew of fully trained and authorised Royal Enfield service personnel, thereby providing support to all the riders on this route, further expanding Royal Enfield’s presence in the region.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Saturday 06 July , 2019
First Ride Review: New BMW S 1000 RR First Ride Review
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone to Pair Up For Farah Khan's Satte Pe Satta Remake: Report
- IAF is worried About Pigeons Ahead of Deputing 1st Rafale Squadron in Ambala: Here's Why
- Netflix's 'Sacred Games 2' Trailer Just Dropped, and the Memes are Already Up on the Internet
- Updates For Apple MacBook Air And MacBook Pro Signal The End of The Road For The 12-Inch MacBook
- There Are 1325 Android Apps That Steal Your Data, Even After You Say No; Fix Incoming With Android Q
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s