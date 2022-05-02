Royal Enfield Partners with Alpinestars, Launches Riding Gear Range at Rs 5,200

Royal Enfield and Alpinestars have announced their collaboration for a riding apparel collection which, as per the companies, has been designed for high protection and performance. Founded in 1963 in Asolo, Italy, Alpinestars is now a world-leading manufacturer of professional racing products, motorcycling airbag protection, high-performance apparel, gear, and technical footwear. The brand is worn by many world racing athletes from Formula 1, NASCAR, AMA and World Motocross, and MotoGP.

The collection includes armor-infused riding jackets, gloves, and riding trousers that meet global safety norms. All the riding jackets and riding trousers under this range are CE Certified with Class A protection under Personal Protective Equipment regulations and come with Alpinestars Nucleon flex pro CE level 2 armour.

The range also includes 3 gloves, all of which are CE certified to level 1 EN13594:2015, KP and have been developed with features such as knuckle protection, palm protection, padding, cuff adjusters, screen-friendly fingertips, accordion stretch panels, and constructed with high-quality abrasion resistance goat Nappa leather, Polyester Air mesh and Drystar waterproof membrane among others.

The collection will be available in India across Royal Enfield stores, Amazon, and Royal Enfield’s official website starting at a price point of Rs 5,200 and going up to Rs 18,900.

GRAVITY DRYSTAR RIDING JACKET

The all-season Jacket comes with Alpinestar Nucleon flex pro CE Level 2 armour and the entire jacket is CE certified to “CLASS A”. It has a modular construction and the most advanced materials technologies available and can accommodate the Tech-Air 5 Airbag System. It will be available in Black and Khaki colours. The jacket is priced at Rs 17,500.

SOLANO WATERPROOF RIDING JACKET

The casually-styled Solano 2 layer riding Jacket available in Black colour comes with CE certified to “CLASS A” and Alpinestar Nucleon flex pro CE Level 2 armour protection. The Jacket is completely waterproof and comes with a detachable sleeveless thermal winter liner and is equipped with eight pockets for high practicality. The jacket is priced at Rs 18,900.

SMX-1 V2 AIR SUMMER GLOVES

Light, aggressively styled, and highly durable summer-friendly gloves are made from a mix of air mesh and perforated leather. It comes with CE Level 1 certification and features such as a touch screen compatible index fingertip for use with smartphones and GPS systems. The gloves are priced at Rs 5,200.

SYNCRO DRYSTAR GLOVES

Designed for both the road and the racetrack, these gloves are made with DRYSTAR membrane technology for waterproofing and breathable all-weather performance. The gloves incorporate safety features such as a Viscoelastic knuckle protection system for effective impact protection, padded palm, ergonomic stretch accordions on fingers for better fit, and touch screen compatible fingertips. The gloves are priced at Rs 6,900.

GARETH LEATHER GLOVES

The Gareth Leather Glove features a goat Nappa leather construction to ensure high levels of abrasion resistance and a more comfortable experience. These gloves are designed with a slim wrist to make sure that the gloves sit better within the sleeves of a jacket. In addition, it’s a waterproof glove incorporating Alpinestars’ waterproof and breathable membrane. Gloves are fully CE-certified motorcycling with CE Level 1 and come with PVC-covered knuckles for enhanced protection against impacts and a touchscreen-compatible index finger. The Gloves are available in black and olive colour, priced at Rs 5,200.

GRAVITY DRYSTAR RIDING TROUSERS

Gravity Drystar riding trousers come with waterproofing and is adaptable to all weather conditions. The riding trousers are priced at Rs 14,500.

